Knights walk off to top Tides 3-2

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Charlotte began the comeback. Yermín Mercedes started the inning with a single to center before the next two Knights hitters struck out. Ryan Goins kept the inning going with a double into the left field corner and Adam Engel walked to load the bases. The next hitter, Danny Mendick, hit a single through the right side of the infield, scoring Mercedes and Goins to tie the game 2-2.