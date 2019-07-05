Hundreds of customers make last-minute fireworks purchases to celebrate Independence Day

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - While large crowds gathered to watch the fireworks show at Carowinds, many residents of the Carolinas opted to put on their own fireworks shows.
Even at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, there was a line of people waiting to get in to Area 51 Fireworks just off Carowinds Blvd. in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Doug Cianfrocca, one of the owners of the business, said thousands of people would be coming through the shop Thursday.
“That line has been there for three solid days. I swear to God. It’s unbelievable and they just keep coming,” said Cianfrocca in an interview with WBTV Thursday evening.
Customers waited in long lines to purchase fireworks at the store.
“It feels like Black Friday and back to school all mixed together,” noted customer Frankie McCullough.
Some customers had shopping carts packed high with colorful boxes of fireworks. Shoppers told WBTV they had spent hundreds of dollars stocking up for the celebration.
“I spent $1,300 on fireworks for my kids and the community,” customer Rodney Chambers told WBTV.
Several shoppers told WBTV they were buying the fireworks to put on a show for children in their families.
“I’m ready for my nephews to see the light in the fireworks go off,” said customer Mecia Benson.
The business attracted customers from across the Charlotte metro area. Customers told WBTV they had traveled as far as Statesville and Big Lick just to make purchases.
