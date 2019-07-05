Henderson County man killed in accident involving impaired watercraft driver

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A accident between two personal watercraft drivers, each with a passenger on back, left one man dead and another in custody late Thursday night.
The incident occurred on Lake James near the Benfield Landing portion of the area. Police were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. and found the two watercraft to already be on-shore and all the riders except the victim to be safe.
The victim was later found in the water and was ID’d as Hsaing Tak Tong, of Henderson County. Edward Muniz, also of Henderson County, was arrested and charged with felony death by impaired boating.
The watercraft has been impounded and is being checked out by police as an investigation into this matter remains active.
No further information has been released at this time.
