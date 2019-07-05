Police arrest, charge four people, including victim, in apparent abduction, assault case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to an apparent abduction and assault Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to information from Myrtle Beach’s Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.
The four suspects have a bond hearing at 4 p.m. You can watch their court hearing below:
Officers responded to the Palace Resort at 1605 South Ocean Boulevard for an assault and abduction call around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, a Myrtle Beach police report states.
At the resort, authorities located three men and one woman. One woman is listed in the police report as a victim in the assault and abduction case.
“Based on interviews with all individuals and after the execution of a search warrant, evidence lead investigators to secure warrants related to illegal drugs as well as the originating assault,” a press release from Myrtle Beach police states.
Police arrested and charged Vincent Boyer, Keith Galloway, Barbra Lund and Miranda Leavens.
The four face the following charges:
- Vincent Boyer: Trafficking meth, cocaine and possession of narcotics
- Keith Galloway: Trafficking meth, cocaine, possession of narcotics and assault and battery in the third-degree
- Barbra Lund: Trafficking meth, cocaine and possession of narcotics
- Miranda Leavens: Trafficking meth, cocaine and possession of narcotics
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.