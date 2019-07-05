Family displaced after lightning strike causes house fire in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a family was displaced after a lightning strike caused a house fire in Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at a home on Steepleton Way.
Charlotte firefighters determined the fire to be accidental due to a lightning strike.
Two adults, two children and a cat were displaced. Red Cross is assisting the family.
There’s an estimated loss of $95,000 to the property.
Officials say smoke alarms alerted the alarm company.
A total of 23 firefighters controlled the fire in 37 minutes.
No injuries reported and no further information was released.
