Euclid Police need help finding parents of 3-year-old boy found wandering alone
Noah (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj | July 4, 2019 at 10:26 PM EDT - Updated July 5 at 8:01 AM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An approximately 3-year-old boy named Noah is in the care of Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services after he was found wandering in Euclid.

CCCFS said a neighbor found him wandering around North Vine and Ljubljana Drive in Euclid around 3:15 p.m. and called police.

Officials are now searching for his parents.

His last name is unknown.

Anyone that knows this child or his parents is urged to call 696-KIDS or the Euclid Police Department.

