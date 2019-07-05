Dispatch: crews called for extrication after child falls into sewer drain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms crews have been called for extrication of a 3-year-old who fell into a sewer drain.
According Evansville Central Dispatch, the call came from the 1300 block of the W. Lloyd Expressway, near One Life Church, around 9:15 p.m. Dispatch also confirmed the sewer drain the 3-year-old fell into is full of water.
We are working to gather more information and will update this story when more information is made available.
