CMPD officer on motorcycle struck by car near fireworks display

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CMPD officer was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle in Charlotte Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Highway 49 near the Buster Boyd Bridge around 9:30 p.m.
Police say the officer riding his assigned motorcycle was working the Lake Wylie Annual Fireworks Display when he was struck by another vehicle.
The officer was riding his motorcycle, headed southbound on the highway when a vehicle that had been parked on the side of the road pulled onto the road, tried to make a “U-turn” and hit the officer.
Police say the officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his leg and was taken by MEDIC to Presbyterian Hospital.
The people in the other vehicle were not injured during the crash.
There’s no word on any charges. No further information was released.
