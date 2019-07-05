CMPD investigating sexual assault of ride-share driver near the Epicentre

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are currently searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a female ride-share driver after entering her vehicle off of E. Trade Street.
The incident occurred overnight at around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. The suspect, described as a light skinned black male, got into the car and groped the vehicle before exiting and fleeing the area.
The suspect stands 5′10″ in height and reportedly has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white baseball hate, white t-shirt with a Nike emblem and black pants.
Police are asking anyone who knows of an individual fitting this description that was in the area during this time to call 911. A grainy picture was taken moments before the suspect entered the vehicle for the public to review as well.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
