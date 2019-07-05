Cabarrus Sheriff’s K-9 missing, likely spooked by fireworks

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus Sheriff’s K-9, possibly spooked by fireworks, is missing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Igor is a Belgian Malinois trained in bomb detection. On Wednesday night, Igor’s handler took the dog outside without a leash. That is the normal practice, according to deputies.
While they were outside, there were several loud reports caused by fireworks and Igor ran away.
The dog was last seen near Oregon Avenue in Kannapolis.
Deputies have been searching through the night but the dog has not been found.
Igor is described as “playful," and as a “non-bite dog.” Igor is tan and is wearing a silver choke chain.
Anyone with information on the missing dog is asked to contact the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.