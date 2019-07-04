19-year-old girl reported missing in Statesville

July 4, 2019

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a 19-year-old girl who was reported missing in Statesville.

According to the Statesville Police Department, officers are seeking the public’s help to find 19-year-old Nia Cupp.

Cupp is described as a white female between 5’ and 5’3” tall and weighing around 140 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials say Cupp was reported missing on July 1 and was last seen on June 29.

Authorities did not provide a clothing description or direction of travel.

Cupp’s last known locations were in the area of West End Ave/Alexander St and around South Statesville.

If you have seen Cupp or have any information on her current whereabouts, please contact Statesville PD at 704-878-3406.

