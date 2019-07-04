19-year-old girl reported missing in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a 19-year-old girl who was reported missing in Statesville.
According to the Statesville Police Department, officers are seeking the public’s help to find 19-year-old Nia Cupp.
Cupp is described as a white female between 5’ and 5’3” tall and weighing around 140 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.
Officials say Cupp was reported missing on July 1 and was last seen on June 29.
Authorities did not provide a clothing description or direction of travel.
Cupp’s last known locations were in the area of West End Ave/Alexander St and around South Statesville.
If you have seen Cupp or have any information on her current whereabouts, please contact Statesville PD at 704-878-3406.
