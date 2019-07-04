Where to watch fireworks in the Charlotte area this July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Fourth of July approaches, people in the Charlotte area will be looking for Fireworks shows.
Here’s a list of where you can see fireworks in our area on July 4.
- The U.S. National Whitewater Center’s Fourth of July Celebration on July 3 and 4 at 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway in Charlotte. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- Celebrate America at Carowinds on July 4 and 5 at 14523 Carowinds Blvd in Charlotte. Fireworks will be whenever night falls.
- Sky Show Charlotte 2019 on July 4 at BB&T Ballpark on 324 S Mint Street in Charlotte. Game at 6 p.m. with fireworks after.
- Downtown Gastonia’s 4th of July Celebration on July 4 at Rotary Centennial Pavilion on 111 N. South Street in Gastonia. Event is all day with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- Revolutionary Fourth at Kings Mountain on July 4 at 211 N Cleveland Ave. in Kings Mountain from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Faith 4th of July Celebration on July 4 on North Main Street in Salisbury. 10 a.m. parade and 10:30 p.m. fireworks.
- Monroe Fourth of July Celebration In The Park on July 4 at 1821 Skyway Dr. in Monroe at 4:30 p.m.
- Blowing Rock Fourth of July Celebration on July 6 at 200 Country Club Dr. in Blowing Rock. Event is all day with fireworks at dusk.
- Hickory Crawdad’s Fireworks on July 4 at L.P. Frans Stadium at 2500 Clement Blvd NW in Hickory. Game at 7 p.m. with fireworks after.
- Tega Cay Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Red White and Boom: 4th of July celebration in Old Town Rock Hill on July 4 on E Main St in Rock Hill, starting at 5:30 p.m.
- 4th of July Fireworks Over Lake Wylie on July 4 on Lake Wylie near Buster Boyd Bridge at 112-100 Blucher Circle in Lake Wylie, SC. Starts at dusk.
