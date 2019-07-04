Teen drowns while swimming in Stanly County lake with friends

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager drowned while swimming in Badin Lake Wednesday evening, according to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Old Whitney Boat Landing in New London. Officials say the 17-year-old victim was swimming with two other teens when he went underwater and didn’t resurface.
Crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene and used sonar to locate the teen’s body, which was found around 8:50 p.m.
Investigators said there was no indication of alcohol use or any other suspicious factors.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.