Storms are down but not out!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Storms are dying down as we head toward the fireworks displays later this evening, but can’t guarantee that all of them will be extinguished. So remain alert and try not to get caught outside with lightning.
With that in mind, more rounds of storms are expected to refire Friday as well as both weekend days.
While that will pose a challenge for outdoor holiday BBQ’s, the mixing air around these storms should hold afternoon high temperatures closer to 90 degrees which is down from the mid 90s earlier this week.
A drier weather pattern will hold off until Tuesday it appears at this point.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
