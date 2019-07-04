Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old man possibly heading to church in Forest City, N.C.

SPINDALE, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Harold Dean Godfrey, who may go by “Pete,” was last seen on Prince Street in Spindale, N.C. Officials say he may be trying to go to Smith Grove Baptist Church on Horn Bottom Road in Forest City.
Godfrey is described as a white male, 6 ft tall and 200 lbs. He has short gray hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a multi-colored short-sleeve button-up Hawaiian shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.
He may be driving a gray 2006 Ford Five Hundred with NC plate VYT3893.
Anyone who sees Godfrey or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Spindale Police Department at 828-286-2911.
