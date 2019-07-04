For 73rd year, Independence Day parade rolls through Faith

FAITH, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 73rd straight year the small Rowan County town of Faith celebrated July Fourth in a very big way. The week-long celebration is highlighted by the huge parade that stepped off on Thursday morning.
Joe Starks and his family waiting were waiting a full two hours before the parade even started.
“I just wanted to see what all the talk was about really," Joe said.
At 10 am the parade began its patriotic push through Faith. A town that normally has just over 800 people, swells to tens of thousands on parade day.
Firetrucks start it off, representing departments from across Rowan County. The Rowan County Veterans Council always brings the crowd to its feet to show respect for both the flag, and the veterans who carry it.
Local dignitaries, from Sheriff Auten to Senator Ford, and many more also wave to crowds. There are some great cars from the past to the present.
This parade began in 1946 when World War II vets returned home and decided they wanted their community to do something special to celebrate the liberty they had fought for overseas, so the Faith Fourth of July celebration was born.
“I didn’t think it would be this festive being such a small town," Starks said.
And while much of this parade is about freedom, it’s also a lot of fun, and occasionally a little weird, suach as when the characters from Booger Woods and Reapers Realm appear, bringing a Halloween spin to the Fourth.
The heat was a factor this year, but no more than in the past years. Fans and bottled water were very popular.
Once the parade was over, first-timer Joe Starks said he was impressed.
“It was awesome, I especially loved seeing the veterans," Starks said. "I’m a veteran myself so that was the highlight for me, this is actually a really good parade, I enjoyed it.”
