Crime Stoppers: Police searching for suspect who robbed south Charlotte restaurant in front of customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the person who robbed a south Charlotte restaurant in front of multiple customers.
The incident happened just after midnight on June 14th at the Skyland Restaurant off South Blvd.
Footage from the restaurant’s surveillance cameras shows the suspect enter the business armed with a gun and wearing a hat and mask. At first, the customers nearby don’t seem to notice the intruder. The suspect is noticed when things turn physical.
“He gets everyone’s attention by pushing this one customer and that’s when he starts giving out orders,” said Detective Brandon Miller with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The suspect moves toward the cash register with his gun drawn and starts making threats.
“He actually tells the cashier ‘give me the money, don’t be stupid or else I’ll kill you’,” explained Miller.
The suspect fumbles the register drawer once a restaurant employee hands it over. He even stops to pick up money that has fallen on the floor. None of the customers inside the restaurant make a move.
“The people who were inside during this robbery actually did a very good job of not doing anything to bring any attention to themselves. They stood there. They didn’t move. They made sure that they didn’t present any type of threat to the suspect,” explained Miller.
The suspect managed to get away with $1500 from the restaurant. According to a police report, witnesses thought the man appeared to be about 5’9” and around 160 pounds. The suspect was wearing a white and black camouflage fishing hat and a matching face cover along with white gloves and shiny black shoes.
“Someone ironically could be walking down the street dressed this oddly and after seeing this video, that could ring a bell for someone,” noted the detective.
If you recognize the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if they have information that leads police to an arrest in this case.
