ODPS asks for help in finding missing 101-year-old Orangeburg man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Clinton Kearse.
Kearse is 101 years old and was last seen in the area of Parkside Street near William J. Clark Middle School.
Kearse is 5-foot-7 and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a brown plaid shirt, a white undershirt, and a white cap.
If you see Kearse or know where he may be, contact ODPS immediately at 803-534-2812.
