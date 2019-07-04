NC woman looking for family of soldier who wrote 1944 letter from war

“Today, I went over a battlefield a few days after the battle, one thing that struck me as being most heart breaking was the sight of the personal effects of our boys who was either killed or wounded. Little things such as their toothbrushes, pocket books and pictures of mothers, fathers, sweethearts and wives – and letters from home and love one’s (sic) all were covered with their life’s blood. Scattered all over the place was the poor guys gear such as packs, ammunitions, belts, clothing and helmets and many of their helmets had dead center bullet holes in them. Also was full rations mostly ‘K’ and cigarettes, etc., etc. It really makes a fellow realize that Sherman was right, ‘war is Hell.’”