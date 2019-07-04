N.C. Senator speaks after experiencing large earthquake in Southern California

“It was long enough for all of us to look at each other and kind of have like a brief conversation in the middle of an earthquake. This is an earthquake, right? You know it’s still going on? Like most of us are from NC so we don’t have any experience with this. We don’t know if this is normal. I heard one guy say, “Welcome to California, this is just what happens”. Only to find out after the fact that even by California standards, it’s a pretty serious earthquake,” Sen. Jackson said.