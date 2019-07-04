Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV in Rock Hill Wednesday evening.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:55 p.m. on US-21 South near Benson Road.
Troopers say the crash involved a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Chevrolet SUV.
Both vehicles were reportedly headed south on US-21 when the SUV made a lane change and struck the motorcycle.
Troopers say the motorcyclist was killed. There’s no word on any other injuries.
The crash is still under investigation and no further information was released.
