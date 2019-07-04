Mother Nature’s fireworks possible this evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will mark the 8th straight day in the 90s for us, but with storm coverage up a little bit today it won’t be quite as hot as yesterday’s 95°.
The upper level ridge that has brought persistent hot and dry weather to the Southeast over the last week is finally starting to break down. This will allow for more storms back in the picture, and after today, temps retreat to the upper 80s for a little bit.
Today’s forecast high is 93° with 40% coverage of storms, especially along and east of I-77, during the late afternoon and early evening. If you’ve got cook-out or fireworks plans for later today it’s not a bad idea to have the WBTV weather app handy to alert you to heavy rain, lightning, and any severe storm warnings.
Scattered storms will be possible throughout the weekend as well, before we return to slightly hotter and drier conditions again early next week.
Have a Happy and safe July 4th!
