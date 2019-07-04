Large 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Southern California

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (WBTV/AP) - A large earthquake has struck a large swath of Southern California.
The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck Wednesday morning near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.
People from the desert to the Pacific coast in Southern California reported feeling it. There are no immediate reports of damage.
The National Weather Service in Portland tweeted a “tsunami is NOT expected” from the 6.6 magnitude quake.
