Family displaced after car smashes into Salisbury home

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced from their home in Salisbury after a car smashed into the front of the house.
It happened on Thursday morning just before noon. The house is located in the 1100 block of Old Plank Road.
The resident told WBTV that he was in the back of the house when he heard a loud crash and felt the house shake. The driver of a small car had run through a stop sign and plowed into the house.
No one inside the house or the car was hurt, according to officials.
The Red Cross is helping the family with a room at a local hotel. The resident says the house is not safe and that several interior walls buckled as a result of the crash.
The resident was thankful. He said that the room that was struck is a playroom for his young son. The boy wasn’t in that room at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.