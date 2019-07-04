Dwayne Bacon ready for larger role with Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With Kemba Walker and his 25 points per game gone to Boston, someone will have to step up and pick up some of that scoring load. One of those players could be 3rd year guard Dwayne Bacon.
Not only is Kemba gone but 2nd leading scorer Jeremy Lamb is now with Indiana. Lamb averaged 15 points per game last season here in Charlotte.
“We lost so many guys and right now, I could be one of the main pieces,” said Bacon. “I just got to get in here and continue to work. I have been here all summer and I don’t plan on leaving any time soon.”
Bacon spent a lot of his 2nd year in the NBA in the developmental G-League and it payed off.
He played 17 in the minor league and averaged 22 points.
In the final 11 games of the regular season for the Hornets, Bacon stepped in and averaged 13 points per game including a 3 game stretch in late March where he scored 20 in a road game at Toronto, 24 against San Antonio at home, and 21 at the LA Lakers.
“I just want to keep getting better,” said the 3rd year guard. “Keep progressing, keep shooting the 3, keep finishing at the rim, keep going forward. I don’t have time for back tracking."
The biggest thing Bacon improved in last year in his time in the G-League was his 3 point shooting. He was sent down to specifically get better in that category.
“Every time I went down there, they told me to eliminate the mid ranges and just shoot threes,” said Bacon. "They don’t care how many I take, just shoot a lot of threes. When I got back up here, when I got an open shot, I just let it go.
In the final 11 games of the regular season with the Hornets, Bacon shot 42% from 3 point land.
It’s been a long road for Bacon, but now might be the time where it all pays off.
“I had to wait my turn and I’ve been patient,” said Bacon. “Now that the opportunity is open, I think I can be a great 2 way player for this team. I don’t see why us young guys can’t do something impossible.”
