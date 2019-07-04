Deputy, woman seriously injured in head-on collision in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy and one woman were seriously injured in a head-on collision in Lincoln County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on E NC Highway 27 around 4:20 p.m.
The deputy was responding to a 911 hang up call at a residence on E NC Highway 27,
He was slowing his patrol cruiser to turn into a driveway when he crashed head-on with a Honda Odyssey van. The driver of the van was pinned in the vehicle with leg injuries.
Deputies assisted the woman until help arrived on the scene. She was taken to Caromont Medical Center in Gastonia. The deputy was complaining of chest pains and was taken to Atrium Health – Lincoln.
Once at the hospital it was discovered that he had a lacerated artery and internal bleeding. He was airlifted to Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte where he underwent surgery. The surgery was successful and the deputy is recovering in the hospital.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.