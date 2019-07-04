Crews respond after truck catches fire in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials responded after a truck caught fire in Huntersville Wednesday night.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident was reported around 5:45 p.m.
Crews responded to the vehicle fire on Sam Furr Road near Kenton Drive.
Officials say there was heavy fire showing from the truck on arrival. Crews quickly controlled the fire.
There’s no word on what caused the truck to catch fire and no further information was released.
