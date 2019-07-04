Ballantyne neighbor still hoping for further explanation of deadly home explosion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ballantyne resident Ann Marie Williams said she lives just blocks away from the home on James Jack Lane that exploded Tuesday afternoon. Williams is hoping more information about the explosion will be released to the public.
Representatives from the Charlotte Fire Department announced Wednesday that the explosion was likely due to an internal gas leak.
Williams told WBTV she was at work when the incident happened.
“My heart just broke particularly for my neighbors, but for that family when I saw the home was just rubble,” said Williams in an interview with WBTV Wednesday night.
Immediately, she started to wonder about what happened. She said that just days prior to the explosion, she had received a notice from Piedmont Natural Gas noting that one of her gas meters had been selected for testing. After hearing about the explosion, she checked her own home for gas leaks.
“I walked outside to check the meters to see if those were replaced and checked the house to see if it smelled of gas,” said Williams.
Luckily, her home was fine. WBTV reached out to Piedmont Natural Gas regarding Williams’ concerns about potential meter testing in her neighborhood.
"The notice to a customer that we would be checking meters is a normal communication and part of how we constantly maintain the integrity of our pipeline system.,” said Tammie McGee, a corporate communications representative from Piedmont Natural Gas, in an email to WBTV.
McGee also addressed the explosion in her response to WBTV. She said Piedmont Natural Gas had not made any recent trips to service the home that exploded.
"We detected no natural gas leaks on our lines at any time. I think the best reassurance for residents are the words from the CFD’s 4 pm press conference. They emphasized the incident was isolated to this one home, the leak was inside the home, and the other residents in the neighborhood are safe,” said McGee in an email.
For now, neighbors like Williams will continue to wonder about the exact cause of the leak and explosion.
“I think we all would like to know more and the reality is we may never know what happened,” said Williams.
McGee said any homeowners who smell gas in their homes should immediately leave the structure and call 9-1-1 or contact the gas company.
