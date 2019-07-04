2 arrested after 20 guns, 60-plus pills seized from home in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials arrested two people after 20 guns and more than 60 pills were seized from a home in Lancaster County Monday.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Richard Conway Hopkins and 36-year-old Erin Leigh Evans were arrested Monday charged with drug and weapons offenses after their home was searched in Heath Springs.
During the search, 20 firearms were seized, 17 of which were found in a gun safe in a bedroom. Officials say five were handguns and the rest were long guns including rifles and shotguns. A suppressor designed to muffle the sound from the muzzle was also located.
A bottle containing 63 pills of suspected oxycodone hydrochloride was found on Hopkins and a suspected acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate pill was found in Hopkins’ car.
Officials say nine suspected oxycodone hydrochloride pills and a small amount of suspected marijuana were found in a dresser. Agents also seized three pill grinders from different locations on the property.
Hopkins was charged with trafficking a Schedule II narcotic Oxycodone Hydrochloride 4-14 grams, possession of Schedule II Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Evans was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotic Oxycodone Hydrochloride and simple possession of marijuana. Hopkins’ bond was denied, and he remains in the Lancaster County Detention Center. Evans posted a $3,800 bond Tuesday and was released.
“We found a good number of opiate based pills and pill grinders during this operation. This is concerning and illustrates the continuing opioid problem our communities face. We will continue our enforcement efforts and our partnerships with other community groups and agencies to provide our county some relief from the devastation these drugs bring," Sheriff Barry Faile said,
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.