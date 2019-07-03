16-year-old wanted in shooting of pregnant teen at Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old is being sought in connection to the shooting of a pregnant 19-year-old in north Charlotte.
Alani Blake was shot in a shopping center parking lot on Beatties Ford Road on June 22. The 19-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where she ended up giving birth.
Wednesday, police identified Raquan Cortez Smith as a suspect in the case. Police say community members came forward with information to identify Smith, who now has a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Blake says she’s had trouble eating and walking but she’s happy that her baby is doing better.
“I didn’t want to lose my baby. My first child, my first girl,” said Blake. “Se’Khani is very light, but when she gets bigger her cry will be stronger. But she’s a little feisty little baby.”
Police ask anyone who knows Smith’s whereabouts to contact the VCAT hotline at 704-336-8228 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
If you would like to support Alani and her baby’s recovery efforts, you can do so here.
