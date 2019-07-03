2-year-old killed, father shot 9-10 times in home invasion

SPRING, Texas (CNN) - A 2-year-old was killed and his father was wounded Tuesday night in Texas when two gunmen started shooting at their garage.
The boy's father was shot nine to 10 times and is in critical condition.
Another adult at the home was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.
The toddler, identified as Ivory West Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KTRK.
One of suspects demanded money from the boy’s mother.
She said she went downstairs because she thought the shots were fireworks.
The suspects are not in custody.
Police said the family may have been targeted because the father was shot so many times.
“This is simply unacceptable said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who was at the scene Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.