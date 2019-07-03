Windows broken on more than a dozen cars at used car lot in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Windows and windshields on more than a dozen vehicles were smashed at a used car lot in downtown Salisbury.
According to police, the windows were smashed at the Bottom Dollar car lot in the 600 block of South Main Street sometime on Sunday or Monday.
The report notes that windows and windshields on 17 vehicles were damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
