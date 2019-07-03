Wednesday to be hottest day yet!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - So far this summer, our hottest high has been 95°. We hit that on May 30 and again yesterday.
Today, we are aiming for 96°. We aren’t getting a break in the humidity department either. There is a 20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. That’s about our only hope for cooling today.
The 4th will be slightly cooler. We will reach highs in the low 90s but with the humidity, it may not feel all that different. The biggest difference will be the better chance for thunderstorms. (Not really what you want on the holiday, right?)
Keep the WBTV weather app handy when you’re headed to the cook-out or the fireworks to see if any storms are in your area.
The weekend will take temps back to the upper 80s to low 90s. The reason is that we will have more clouds and a better chance for rain. There’s a 60% chance each day – mainly in the form of afternoon thunderstorms.
Have a great day!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
