Stars collide, fireworks light the night sky at Bojangles’ Summer Shootout in Concord

Prior to an autograph session for fans and an awe-inspiring pre-Independence Day fireworks show presented by NGK Spark Plugs, plenty of excitement took place on the track. Carson Ferguson jumped out to an early lead over Joey Padgett and NASCAR star Bubba Wallace in the fifth Boston Reid Real Estate Pro feature of the season. Unlike in recent weeks – when winners Ryan Mackintosh and Wallace emerged in the closing laps – Ferguson held serve throughout the 25-lap event. The Ladyga Motorsports driver overcame a late restart for Padgett’s spin to surge to his second win of the season ahead of Wallace and Zach Miller.