Road work shifting on Union Church Road in Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County road closure that has been in place since March will shift next week as the first of two bridge replacement projects on the road wraps up and the second begins.
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews have installed a box culvert for the Church Creek tributary at the south end of Union Church Road, closest to Stokes Ferry Road. This section of road is expected to reopen the morning of Monday, July 8.
When it does, the contractor will close a section of the northern end of Union Church Road to begin replacement of the Church Creek tributary bridge closest to Bringle Ferry Road.
Drivers will be able to use Stokes Ferry, Beagle Club and Bringle Ferry roads to detour around the closure, and local traffic can still access Union Church Road up to either side of the work zone.
Replacing the second bridge with a new bridge is expected to take 90 days, weather permitting. If the work is completed early, the roadway will reopen at that time.
This project is part of the department’s overall program to improve the condition of the state’s bridges and ensure the safety of drivers who rely on them.
Drivers should be cautious near the work zone and allow extra time for safe travel along the detour route.
