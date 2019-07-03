Person injured in shooting at park in east Charlotte

Person injured in shooting at park in east Charlotte
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a small park on Harrisburg Road.
By WBTV Web Staff | July 2, 2019 at 11:34 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 11:34 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Tuesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a small park on Harrisburg Road.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls, but say the victim was taken to the hospital by a third party to the hospital.

The person showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.

There’s no word on what happened in the shooting, the person’s condition, how many people were involved or on any arrests.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.