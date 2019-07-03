Person injured in shooting at park in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Tuesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a small park on Harrisburg Road.
Police say they received multiple 911 calls, but say the victim was taken to the hospital by a third party to the hospital.
The person showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting, the person’s condition, how many people were involved or on any arrests.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
