12-pack of Red Bull for 97 cents? Price tag swap lands man in jail

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The deals were apparently too good to be true at the Salisbury Walmart, and that meant one man was taken to jail for price tag swapping.
According to the report, Nicholas Holdeen, 36, of Jake Alexander Boulevard went into the Salisbury Walmart on Tuesday and took the UPC code sticker from an item that cost .97 cents and placed on a 12-pack of Red Bull. Holdeen bought the drinks, then left the store.
Sometime later, Holdeen came back into Walmart, went to the return counter, and presented the pack of Red Bull along with a receipt from a Walmart in High Point for a regularly priced pack of the drinks. Holdeen returned the Red Bull along with that receipt, and was given $20.
Later, Holdeen allegedly took the same .97 UPC price code sticker and put it on a pack of 500 watt light bulbs.
Walmart store personnel became suspicious and contacted security.
Salisbury Police charged Holdeen with two counts of larceny of stolen goods by price substitution and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses. Holdeen was jailed under a bond of $1500.
