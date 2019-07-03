One of the state’s biggest 4th of July celebrations underway in small town of Faith

FAITH, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in the state takes place in one of the smallest communities in our area. Every year tens of thousands of people pack the streets in the Rowan County town of Faith for a huge parade.
On Wednesday they were getting everything ready, and some folks wanting to see the parade had already set out blankets, chairs and tents along the parade route.
“Lots of people come from all over to experience the Faith Fourth of July parade," said Crystal Walker
Walker and daughter Kinsley hope that big crowd will help them with their own special project. They’ll be selling water to fund a trip for her son’s baseball team.
“They’re going to All-Stars for their regionals in two weeks so we’re setting up here to have waters for a $1," Walker said.
Randall Barger is one of the organizers, not just for the parade, but for the celebration that includes live bands, carnival rides, food, and more.
“Everything is pretty much done,” Barger said. “We’re just waiting for the crowd to arrive.
The celebration is so big and well-known that it attracts around 40,000 people, and even then president George H.W. Bush in 1992.
It’s a lot of work, but Barger says it’s worth it, especially…
“When people say thank you. They talk about how every year they’ve been coming, my parents brought me here now I’m bringing my children here…
Barger’s best advice is for folks coming to the parade to get here early. It steps off at 10 am.
