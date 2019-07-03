Molly’s Kids: New diagnosis for Zander Brafford; also still some mysteries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We first met 2-year-old Zander Brafford in March. This Gaston County boy has somehow gotten even cuter since then.
Zander has been admitted to the hospital three different times. Each time, a new reason with new symptoms. Scary, his mom says, for their family.
“He has been diagnosed with encephalopathy white matter disease of the brain,” Haley Brafford said from their home in Lowell. “This is new since he first became one of your #MollysKids. This new diagnosis is in addition to his Cystic fibrosis and silent aspirations of liquids.”
If you read that original post, it mentioned a mysterious “type of white matter disease.” Haley say it’s still a mystery. Doctors still don’t know.
“Our family is doing our best to take everything one day at a time," she says. “We never know when Zander will have a lethargic episode or when his heart rate might drop as low as the forties and fifties range.”
In an attempt to help Zander more easily swallow liquids, he has undergone surgeries to have his adenoids removed and get ear tubes placed. He’ll also have a swallow study done in July and a new MRI of his brain taken next month as well.
“We’re just trying to still find answers,” she said. “But we appreciated all the love from #MollysKids and wanted to send an update. Our son – despite everything he goes through – is still a very happy baby.”
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
