July 4th fireworks - called thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a few quiet days around the western Carolinas, thunderstorms will start reappearing on your Thursday July 4th. That may not be good news for outdoor plans, but the extra clouds and rain associated with the roaming storms will help take the edge off the brutal heat that returned this week.
High temperatures for the extended weekend should slide back from the mid 90s to closer to 90 degrees.
The active thunderstorm pattern will continue through Sunday. We’re getting mixed signals about Monday as some data suggests the storms are all over while other solutions are indicating we’ll see one more day before getting a break next Tuesday.
It doesn’t appear at this point that daytime temperatures will surge back into the mid and upper 90s again anytime soon.
Enjoy your holiday and keep it safe!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
