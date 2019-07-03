How to get a job at the new Lowe’s tech hub

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now applications are open for Lowe’s new technology hub coming to South End.
Within 24 hours of launching their jobs site, more than 700 people applied.
So what does it take to be one of the 16-hundred new employees?
John Morris works as a lab instructor at CPCC.
With an associate’s degree in information technology, he’s applying for a job at the new tech hub coming to town.
“It opens up a wide variety of opportunity for everyone engaged in this program,” Morris said.
Lowe’s is hiring 1,600 new employees and moving about 300 people currently working in Mooresville to South End. Within the years to follow they will reach about 2,000 employees.
They’re recruiting from schools like Queens University of Charlotte, UNCC and CPCC.
JENNIFER WEBBER- EVP OF HR LOWE'S:
“We’re gonna engage with the academic community in this region to get students exposure to developing the skill sets in what we’re trying to accomplish,” EVP of HR for Lowe’s, Jennifer Webber, said.
If you want to apply, its simple.
Go to www.jobs.lowes.com/technology to learn about open positions and find out if you qualify.
Next you could be contacted for a phone interview, and then a panel of interviews at headquarters.
“Our recruiting team looks at the skills of someone and if there’s not a match, there might be a match for another job," Webber said.
They’re trying new things and moving fast to get there.
They plan to hire 400 people by the end of the year.
“Within the first 24 hours we’ve had over 700 applications,” Webber said.
It’s competitive, and a chance that doesn’t come around every day.
""If you’re looking for an opportunity to impact massive technology transformation I would say this is just absolutely a good place," Lowe’s CIO Seemantini Godbole said.
They also recommend their internship program. Lowe’s currently has about 150 interns and they hire from within the program for full-time positions.
