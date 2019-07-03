Hornets 1st round draft pick P.J. Washington doubtful for NBA Summer League

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the youth movement possibly begins for the Charlotte Hornets, one of its key young pieces could miss NBA Summer League play.
Hornets first round draft pick and #12 overall, P.J. Washington, is doubtful for play out in Las Vegas due to a sore left foot.
Washington hurt the foot back in March at the SEC Tournament while in college at Kentucky.
Washington would miss 2 games in the NCAA Tournament before coming back in the Sweet 16.
It’s an injury that has not gotten better since he originally hurt it.
“It’s always been there,” said Washington. “Just trying to rehab it as much as I can and be ready by training camp. The biggest priority for me right now is to get to 100%.”
Surgery is not required and the team is just being extra cautious.
He has practiced with the Summer League team but has been very limited.
“It’s nothing major, but it is Summer League and we don’t want to have a set back here as we head toward training camp." said Hornets head coach James Borrego.
With no Washington for Summer League, the focus turns to last year’s first round pick Miles Bridges as he stands to benefit from the absences of Washington.
“Miles is going to play a lot at that 4 spot,” said Borrego. “Miles could end up being our starting power forward next year. That’s were we are really trending. So that opens this up for Miles.”
Most of the work for the centers in Summer League play will be taken up by two former North Carolina Tar Heels in Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks.
