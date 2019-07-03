Clemson student was drinking, trying to jump to roof before deadly fall, police report says

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Clemson police released the incident report Tuesday documenting the response to a Clemson University student's deadly fall.
Thomas Heard Few, 20, of Greenville, was found Sunday about 12:45 a.m. lying on the ground outside a home on Old Greenville Highway, police said.
Few was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The responding police officer noted that when he arrived, Few was lying on the ground, bleeding from the back of his head, ears and nose.
His friend was applying pressure to the head wound, holding him on his side to keep his airway open, the report said.
The officer spoke to someone whose name was not released who told him that Few was drinking and tried to jump from the stair railing to the roof of the garage, the report said.
The friend said Few’s feet slipped when he reached the roof, causing him to fall backward off the roof and onto the concrete walkway below, according to the report.
