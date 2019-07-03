Charleston police officer resigns after internal investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An officer with the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Division resigned after an Internal Affairs investigation found he wrote unwarranted tickets to drivers without their knowledge, police say.
Michael Baker acknowledged to investigators that he engaged in the practice of writing additional, unwarranted tickets to violators without their knowledge, then later dismissing those tickets in court.
The officer was artificially inflating the number of tickets written to conceal the fact that he was not actively and appropriately patrolling his area, Francis said.
A second traffic officer is currently under investigation for the same offense, he said.
Police say all pending tickets written by both officers are being dismissed. Unwarranted tickets were dismissed by the officers at the time to hide their wrongdoing, Francis said.
“I want to be very clear on this point, to both the public and our officers,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. “There’s no room in our department – none whatsoever -- for this kind of misconduct. And anyone who engages in it will be caught swiftly and removed from the force without delay.”
Baker had been an officer with the Charleston Police Department since 2014, Francis said.
