Assessing the Situation: Where Do the Hornets Go From Here?

It is safe to say that the Hornets are officially in rebuild mode and the thought has been on the minds of Hornets players and staff since the end of the season, as Cody Zeller even mentioned rebuilding in an interview with WBTV’s Ashley Stroehlein. The question is, if the thought of rebuild in the case of Kemba Walker’s departure was already floating around the Hornet’s front office, why and how was it handled so poorly? The fact is that the past two weeks as a Hornets fan optimizes the last decade. The draft picks (less Kemba Walker) don’t fit and rarely work out in the long run. Hornets/Bobcats picks have only produced one All Star since the team took their three-year hiatus and resurfaced in 2004 as the Bobcats. The contracts are an atrocity and where do you even start. Bismack Biyombo is up to make $19 million next year after playing in 54 games and averaging 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Cody Zeller is owed $14 million based on a strong work ethic. Last but not least, Nic Batum who after averaging 9.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game last season looks to make $25 million from the Hornets next season. If these facts are not enough to persuade you that the Hornets are clueless on what to pay players, the simple fact that Kemba Walker was the sixth highest paid player on the Hornets last season should convince you beyond a reasonable doubt.