Victim in Salisbury Waffle House shooting improving

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was shot “multiple times” at the Waffle House on East Innes Street in Salisbury is improving, according to police.
It was business as usual at the Waffle House on East Innes Street on Tuesday, but on Sunday it was wrapped in crime scene tape, one customer’s car inside the perimeter. The shooting happened just after 3 am after two men argued, and one pulled a gun.
“I mean, it scares you though," said Nessie Carr. Carr lives a block away from the Waffle House. She says it is frequently busy, but that this type of violent crime is out of the ordinary.
“It happened, but it shouldn’t happen, that’s a public place where people go in to eat," Carr said. “I don’t like to be around stuff like that, especially when you’re here by yourself, I always like to have somebody here with me, because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”
“We are still interviewing several witnesses who were in the restaurant to determine exactly what happened in the restaurant that preceded the shooting,” said Lt. Greg Beam with the Salisbury Police Department.
The victim in the case, Dundrielle Lafrank Blakeney, 40, is recovering, according to police.
“We have interviewed the victim today. He is in stable condition at this point, so he is doing better," Beam added.
Police are hoping to identify and arrest the gunman in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or Salisbury-Rowan CrimeStoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
