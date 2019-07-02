2 seriously injured in stabbing in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say two people were seriously injured in a stabbing in north Charlotte Monday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to Smith Corners Boulevard in reference to an assault with deadly weapon call around 7:30 p.m.
The 911 caller told police that people were fighting at the scene.
Officers arrived and found two people with non-life-threatening stab wounds.
The two people were taken to the hospital by Medic.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.