Rowan County mall due for a major makeover

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A major makeover may soon be coming to a Rowan County mall.
The Salisbury Mall, now known as the West End Plaza, was purchased by Rowan County six years ago, and now major work needs to be done if the mall is to continue housing county offices and some retail stores.
Full of retail stores, the Salisbury Mall opened in the mid-1980’s. After about 15 years the mall began to struggle and many of the large anchor stores, like Belk and J.C. Penney, moved out.
Needing space for county services, Rowan County Commissioners approved the purchase of the mall for $3.4 million in 2013. The name was changed to the West End Plaza.
Some county offices, such as the Board of Elections and Veterans Services, moved in, and some retail stores like Bath & Body and Badcock Furniture, remained.
The former JC Penney location is now used often for special events like a twice a year gun and knife show and the annual antique show.
Now commissioners are considering a proposal that would see more offices moving here and make needed repairs to the building and grounds and bring provide a new home for more county services.
“The architects revealed the interior design plans for moving several departments to the Plaza,” said Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. "That’s fairly simple since they’ve been working with those department heads on walls and spacing plans that will meet their needs."
Commission Chairman Greg Edds said that the bigger challenge will be creating an exterior that gives the facility new life.
“The commissioners will work together in August to look at the proposed plans, available funding, and determine whether we move ahead with the full plan of proceed in stages,” Edds said.
According to a proposal from ADW Architects, moving several agricultural agencies and creating events space in an empty Belk’s department store would cost $10.62 million, with aesthetic and exterior improvements bringing the total to $18.93 million.
According to The Salisbury Post, those estimates do not include contingency costs; furniture, fixtures and equipment; designer fees; and owner soft costs. Architects said those represent another 20% — roughly $3.79 million — on top of their estimate.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.