Police searching for Dilworth armed robbery suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who recently robbed a gas station in Dilworth early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at the Circle K off of East Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. Police report that a suspect entered the establishment and robbed the business at gunpoint before fleeing from the scene.
Anyone who can help to identify the individual captured in the store’s surveillance pictures is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
No further information has been released at this time.
