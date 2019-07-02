Woman stabbed to death during domestic incident in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was stabbed to death in a domestic violence incident in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
A homicide investigation is underway now Gold Pan Road in east Charlotte. Police said they are currently searching for a “person of interest” in the case.
CMPD released a statement saying they visited the home hours before the stabbing took place.
Officers showed up at the house Monday night just before 10:00 p.m. after a 911 call was made.
When police got to the house they were told a woman and her live-in boyfriend had gotten into an argument. The live-in boyfriend already left the scene.
Officers determined that no crime occurred. Detectives are currently looking for the victim’s boyfriend as he is a person of interest in the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
